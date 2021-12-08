Biden pledges end to gas-powered federal vehicle purchases by 2035

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on
Wednesday will sign an executive order vowing to transition to
the acquisition of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 for the
federal vehicle fleet, the White House said.
The U.S. government owns more than 600,000 vehicles. Biden's
executive order also pledges 100% zero-emission light duty
vehicle acquisitions by 2027, according to a fact sheet seen by
Reuters.
"The federal government will work with American vehicle,
battery, and charging equipment manufacturers and installers to
transform its fleet into the largest zero-emission vehicle fleet
in the nation, reaching 100 percent zero-emission vehicle
acquisitions by 2035," the fact sheet said.
Biden's executive order also targets net-zero emissions from
overall federal operations by 2050, including a 65% emissions
reduction by 2030.
In January, Biden vowed to replace the U.S. government’s
fleet with electric models.
"The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of
vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric
vehicles made right here in America made by American workers,”
Biden said.
Biden in August signed an executive order aimed at making
half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, which also
includes plug-in hybrid electric models that also have a
gasoline engine.
The 50% target, which is not legally binding, won the
support of U.S. and foreign automakers, which said that
achieving it would require billions of dollars in government
funding.
Biden has resisted calls to follow California, which plans
to phase out the sale of new light-duty gas-powered vehicles in
2035.
As of 2019, the U.S. government owned 645,000 vehicles that
were driven 4.5 billion miles consuming 375 million gallons of
gasoline and diesel fuel, according to the General Services
Administration (GSA). The U.S. government spent $4.4 billion on
federal vehicle costs in 2019, the GSA said.
Of U.S.-government vehicles, just 3,215 were electric
vehicles as of July 2020, GSA said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Diane Craft)