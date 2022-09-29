Advanced search
Biden pledges federal support for hurricane-stricken Florida

09/29/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
U.S. President Biden receives a briefing on the impact of Hurricane Ian during a visit to FEMA headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there are early reports of substantial loss of life from Hurricane Ian and pledged the federal government would do everything it could to get Florida residents what they need after the storm.

During a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington, Biden also warned energy companies not to engage in price gouging after the storm.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
