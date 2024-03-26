STORY: Biden: "Everything so far indicates that this was a terrible accident."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said a search and rescue operation was the "top priority" after a massive cargo ship smashed into a bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, sending cars and people into the river below.

"What I can tell you is a search and rescue is still underway."

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said rescuers were searching the Patapsco River for more survivors, after two people were pulled out, one of whom was hospitalized.

The cargo ship crashed into and brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge around 1:30am Tuesday morning, closing one of the busiest ports on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

"I'm directing my team to move heaven and Earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible."

Biden pledged full federal support in response the emergency.

"And to the people of Baltimore, we want to say we're with you. We're going to stay with you as long as it takes... It's my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort."

The ship, as long as three football fields placed end to end, reported a power issue before impact, which enabled officials to stop traffic on the bridge before the collapse.

"It's hard to believe it's gone."

Steve Waters is a local Charter Boat Captain.

"We just take it for granted. We use it so much. And there's always, you know, when the ships are go under it, it's always look like they're real close. And they're they're really not that close because I've been on ships going under it, and it's not as close as it looks."

According to officials there was no evidence of foul play in Tuesday's incident.