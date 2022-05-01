Biden praises reporters in Ukraine at WH press dinner

Biden thanked journalists for their courage in covering Ukraine and beyond, before making a plea for national unity.

"A poison is running through our democracy... with disinformation massively on the rise," Biden said. "You, the free press, matter more than you ever did in the last century. I really mean it."

Journalists, media executives, administration officials and celebrities - including Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson - attended the dinner. It included slideshows honouring the first two female Black reporters to join the White House Correspondents Association, and journalists who lost their lives in recent months covering the Ukraine crisis.