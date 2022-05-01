Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden praises reporters in Ukraine at WH press dinner

05/01/2022 | 01:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: After being cancelled for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and boycotted by Donald Trump during his presidency, the event returned with gusto, featuring remarks by comedian Trevor Noah.

Biden thanked journalists for their courage in covering Ukraine and beyond, before making a plea for national unity.

"A poison is running through our democracy... with disinformation massively on the rise," Biden said. "You, the free press, matter more than you ever did in the last century. I really mean it."

Journalists, media executives, administration officials and celebrities - including Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson - attended the dinner. It included slideshows honouring the first two female Black reporters to join the White House Correspondents Association, and journalists who lost their lives in recent months covering the Ukraine crisis.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aRussia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme
RE
04:07aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:57aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:54aProtesters face tear gas on third anniversary of Sudan sit-in killings
RE
03:36aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:36aRussia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol
RE
03:33aChina's April new home prices see slower gains - private survey
RE
03:23aOpposition leader offers Australia 'a better future' in campaign launch
RE
02:55aSouth Korea presidential transition committee names top policy aides
RE
02:24aBritain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
2Tata Motors : Press Release
3Chip consortium ISMC plans $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
4Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
5Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS