Biden prepares to scale back lofty goals as signature spending plan under threat

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his
senior Democratic allies in Congress are preparing to lower
their ambitions for a signature legislative achievement on their
top social priorities.
of passing their $3.5 trillion social-spending proposal, Biden
and his aides are trying to suss out what narrower proposal
could unite an ideologically fractured Democratic caucus of
lawmakers, according to people familiar with the matter.
Biden regards his "Build Back Better" agenda, including
spending more on healthcare, education and climate change, as
key to his legacy and to securing victory for Democrats in the
coming midterm elections and beyond.
A $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the wider spending
package that funds social and environmental initiatives fulfill
promises Biden made as a presidential candidate, but they have
come to encapsulate a divide in his Democratic Party.
Some moderates are eager to pass the infrastructure piece
but are wary of the bigger bill's expense, while left-leaning
progressives are withholding support for the roads and bridges
bill without guarantees their health, climate and education
priorities will be addressed, too.
Biden and his aides are seeking to find middle ground.
They have engaged in a frequent talks this week with
Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, moderates who have
expressed concerns about the size of Biden's $3.5 trillion
package.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters that the
president was working to bring lawmakers along in an "ongoing
negotiation," but she said the legislators were "not quite there
yet."
"His objective is to try to get them there," she said.
The talks have been aimed at finding what amount and type of
spending would be amenable to more conservative Democrats.
Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, said on
Thursday that his top line was $1.5 trillion, a much smaller
number that would require steep cuts to the plan and could
jeopardize the entire legislative effort.
Manchin agrees with many of the tax increases, including
rolling back Trump-era tax cuts, but would like to use the
excess revenue to pay down deficit, not fund new programs.
Sinema told the president that she does not support the $3.5
trillion proposal both because of its size and the tax increases
used to pay for the package, sources told Reuters.
DEMANDS FROM PROGRESSIVES
But Biden also needs to appease the left wing of his party.
Progressives have vowed to oppose the $1 trillion infrastructure
bill, due for a vote in the House on Thursday, until the larger
bill funding the president's social priorities is also ready.
"The core of his agenda is this; what he ran on is this,"
said Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of progressive group
Our Revolution. "We have leverage and the president needs to
twist some arms here to get it done."
Biden canceled a planned trip to Chicago on Wednesday to
cajole lawmakers in the nation's capital, and he has used the
powerful backdrop of the Oval Office to court reluctant
legislators.
As those talks have failed to produce a breakthrough, the
stakes remained high for a president whose approval ratings have
sagged after a difficult summer including a messy Afghanistan
withdrawal, economic woes and ongoing COVID-19 fears.
The White House has been pushing back on concerns among
members facing re-election in conservative-leaning areas that
passing a mammoth bill financed by taxes on the rich and
corporations would alienate voters.
Democrats' narrow majorities in the House of Representatives
and Senate will be on the line in 2022 elections.
