Biden pushes infrastructure, spending in Pennsylvania as Democrats near deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
heads on Wednesday to his birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania
as an agreement among Democrats on the scope of his social
spending package appeared within reach.
Biden will deliver remarks at the Electric City Trolley
Museum in Scranton, Pennsylvania, an election swing state, and
talk about how his infrastructure plan will benefit the working
class in cities like Scranton. His fellow Democrats in
Washington are closing in on a deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democratic-divide-over-spending-priorities-tests-bidens-deal-making-skills-2021-10-19
to pass infrastructure and social spending measures after weeks
of bickering.
Biden told lawmakers on Tuesday he thought he could get
Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to agree to a cost in
the range of $1.75 trillion to $1.9 trillion for the spending
bill, according to a source familiar with the talks.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set
Oct. 31 as the deadline for the House to pass a $1.2 trillion
infrastructure deal that the Senate has already approved and has
broad bipartisan support. On Wednesday, she told reporters that
it is "very possible" for Democrats to agree on a framework for
Biden's spending bill at the end of the week.
Democrats missed a prior deadline to pass the infrastructure
bill, after House progressive lawmakers refused to approve it
unless it was coupled with the spending bill that would fund
Biden's campaign pledges on climate, inequality and social
programs.
Climate change remains one of the final sticking points in
the spending bill. Biden was clear he wants an agreement before
going to a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland that starts Oct.
31, the source said. The United States has pledged to lower
greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% by 2030 from 2005 levels.
The president floated alternatives to a clean energy program
that Manchin opposes, the source said. These include $450
billion in support for renewable energy, electric vehicles,
carbon capture and nuclear power.
While the components of the two bills are popular with
voters from both parties, the protracted negotiations have
created confusion. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who
complained earlier that unfavorable media coverage was hurting
public support, will host a livestream on Wednesday titled
"What's in the Damn Bill."
