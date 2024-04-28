STORY: Biden, 81, used the annual black-tie event to chide 77-year-old Trump for immaturity, poke fun at his own advanced age and take on the Washington press corps.

"Yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man, running against a 6-year-old," Biden joked.

The president also referred to Trump's criminal trial over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels: "Donald has had some tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather."

The century-old event, often referred to as Washington's "nerd prom," often features friendly jabs from the president in a closing speech that takes aim at reporters and other guests in the audience.

With the 2024 U.S. presidential election looming, Biden needs to defeat Trump, who is now the Republican frontrunner.

"I'm sincerely not asking you to take sides. I'm asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment. Move past the horse race numbers and the gotcha moments, and the distractions, the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalise our politics and focus on what's actually at stake," Biden said.

This year, the event was hosted by "Saturday Night Live" cast member Colin Jost.