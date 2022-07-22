Biden's COVID 'symptoms have improved' -WH

STORY: "His symptoms have improved. He did mount a temperature yesterday evening to 99.4°F (37.4°C), which responded favorably to Tylenol. His temperature has remained normal since then," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a daily briefing.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue working but in isolation. His diagnosis comes as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.