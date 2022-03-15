Biden's Fed nominee Raskin withdraws -New Yorker

March 15 (Reuters) - Sarah Bloom Raskin on Tuesday withdrew
as President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top bank
regulator at the Federal Reserve, one day after a key Democratic
senator and moderate Republicans said they would not back her,
leaving her no path to confirmation by the full Senate, the New
Yorker reported.
The news magazine said Raskin had submitted a letter of
withdrawal https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/sarah-bloom-raskin-withdraws-her-nomination-to-the-federal-reserve-board
to the White House, in which she cited "relentless attacks by
special interests" in her decision to step aside.
Raskin did not immediately respond to a request for comment
from Reuters.
Raskin had become the most contentious of Biden's five
nominees to the Fed's Board of Governors, generating strong
opposition from the outset from Republicans who said she would
use the post to steer the Fed toward oversight policies that
would penalize banks who lend to fossil fuel companies.
Her withdrawal could now clear the way for the Senate to act
on the four remaining nominees, which include Jerome Powell for
a second term as the central bank's chair. Republicans on the
Senate Banking Committee, which reviews appointments to the Fed,
had blocked progress on the nominations by refusing to attend
voting sessions over their objections to Raskin's nomination as
vice chair for supervision.
Biden's other nominees to the seven-member board include
Lael Brainard, an existing Fed governor, to be the central
bank's vice chair, and economists Philip Jefferson and Lisa Cook
for vacant seats.
Raskin had been favored by progressive Democrats such as
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who had pushed Biden
to install someone who would pursue stiffer banking oversight
after regulatory rollbacks under the previous supervision czar,
Randal Quarles.
But in a 50-50 Senate that Democrats control only by virtue
of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking position as the
body's president, Raskin had to secure the backing of every
member of her party to gain confirmation. When Senator Joe
Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat from a
Republican-leaning state that is among the country's biggest
coal producers, announced his opposition to her - followed by
"nos" from moderate Republicans - her nomination was effectively
dead.
The question for the Biden administration now is whether to
pivot toward a moderate for the job or even leave the post open.
The political battle over the nomination came just as the
Fed was gearing up for a sea-change in the direction of its
monetary policy in the face of inflation running at a 40-year
high and now a war in Ukraine that could dent the global
economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
At its two-day meeting this week, Fed officials led by
Powell - who continues as the central bank's chief under the
title "Chair Pro Tempore" while awaiting Senate confirmation -
are expected to raise interest rates for the first time since
2018 and could detail more of their plans for whittling down the
Fed's nearly $9 trillion in asset holdings. The move will bring
an end to a period of extraordinary accommodation put in place
two years ago to shield the economy from the effects of the
COVID-19 pandemic, which was then just gaining steam.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)