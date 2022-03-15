Log in
Biden's Fed nominee Raskin withdraws -New Yorker

03/15/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds hearing for Federal Reserve nominees on Capitol Hill in Washington

March 15 (Reuters) - Sarah Bloom Raskin on Tuesday withdrew as President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, one day after a key Democratic senator and moderate Republicans said they would not back her, leaving her no path to confirmation by the full Senate, the New Yorker reported.

The news magazine said Raskin had submitted a letter of withdrawal https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/sarah-bloom-raskin-withdraws-her-nomination-to-the-federal-reserve-board to the White House, in which she cited "relentless attacks by special interests" in her decision to step aside.

Raskin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Raskin had become the most contentious of Biden's five nominees to the Fed's Board of Governors, generating strong opposition from the outset from Republicans who said she would use the post to steer the Fed toward oversight policies that would penalize banks who lend to fossil fuel companies.

Her withdrawal could now clear the way for the Senate to act on the four remaining nominees, which include Jerome Powell for a second term as the central bank's chair. Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, which reviews appointments to the Fed, had blocked progress on the nominations by refusing to attend voting sessions over their objections to Raskin's nomination as vice chair for supervision.

Biden's other nominees to the seven-member board include Lael Brainard, an existing Fed governor, to be the central bank's vice chair, and economists Philip Jefferson and Lisa Cook for vacant seats.

Raskin had been favored by progressive Democrats such as Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who had pushed Biden to install someone who would pursue stiffer banking oversight after regulatory rollbacks under the previous supervision czar, Randal Quarles.

But in a 50-50 Senate that Democrats control only by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking position as the body's president, Raskin had to secure the backing of every member of her party to gain confirmation. When Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat from a Republican-leaning state that is among the country's biggest coal producers, announced his opposition to her - followed by "nos" from moderate Republicans - her nomination was effectively dead.

The question for the Biden administration now is whether to pivot toward a moderate for the job or even leave the post open.

The political battle over the nomination came just as the Fed was gearing up for a sea-change in the direction of its monetary policy in the face of inflation running at a 40-year high and now a war in Ukraine that could dent the global economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

At its two-day meeting this week, Fed officials led by Powell - who continues as the central bank's chief under the title "Chair Pro Tempore" while awaiting Senate confirmation - are expected to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 and could detail more of their plans for whittling down the Fed's nearly $9 trillion in asset holdings. The move will bring an end to a period of extraordinary accommodation put in place two years ago to shield the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was then just gaining steam. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
