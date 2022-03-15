Biden's Fed nominee Raskin withdraws -New Yorker

It comes just a day after a key Democratic senator said he would not support her, effectively ending her her chances of confirmation.

Raskin's withdrawal was first reported by the New Yorker magazine, which said Raskin had submitted a letter of withdrawal to the White House.

Raskin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Raskin had become the most contentious of Biden's five nominees to the Fed's Board of Governors for her stance on climate change.

She faced strong opposition from Republicans who warned she might use the post to penalize bank lending to fossil fuel companies.

MITCH MCCONNELL: "It's not surprising there's bipartisan Senate opposition to such a radical nominee."

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, which reviews appointments to the Fed, had blocked progress on other Fed board nominations.

At one point, Republicans boycotted voting sessions over their objections to Raskin's nomination as vice chair for supervision.

But the White House just yesterday held out hope Raskin and others might be confirmed.

JEN PSAKI: "Well there's enough support to move all five nominees through the committee, so I think the Republicans should show up so that they can vote them through the committee."

Raskin's withdrawal could now clear the way for the Senate to act on the four remaining nominees, which include Jerome Powell for a second term as the central bank's chair.