Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden's Fed nominee Raskin withdraws -New Yorker

03/15/2022 | 06:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew from the nomination on Tuesday.

It comes just a day after a key Democratic senator said he would not support her, effectively ending her her chances of confirmation.

Raskin's withdrawal was first reported by the New Yorker magazine, which said Raskin had submitted a letter of withdrawal to the White House.

Raskin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Raskin had become the most contentious of Biden's five nominees to the Fed's Board of Governors for her stance on climate change.

She faced strong opposition from Republicans who warned she might use the post to penalize bank lending to fossil fuel companies.

MITCH MCCONNELL: "It's not surprising there's bipartisan Senate opposition to such a radical nominee."

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, which reviews appointments to the Fed, had blocked progress on other Fed board nominations.

At one point, Republicans boycotted voting sessions over their objections to Raskin's nomination as vice chair for supervision.

But the White House just yesterday held out hope Raskin and others might be confirmed.

JEN PSAKI: "Well there's enough support to move all five nominees through the committee, so I think the Republicans should show up so that they can vote them through the committee."

Raskin's withdrawal could now clear the way for the Senate to act on the four remaining nominees, which include Jerome Powell for a second term as the central bank's chair.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.7194 Delayed Quote.0.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.30495 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.78325 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.09718 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.013107 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.67635 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53pBrazil unveils plan to cut taxes on forex transactions by 2029
RE
06:48pBiden's Fed nominee Raskin withdraws -New Yorker
RE
06:47pTop Polish politician calls for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
RE
06:47pBiden To Announce $1 Billion In New Military Aid To Ukraine Wednesday - WSJ
RE
06:47pBiden to announce $1 billion in new military aid to ukraine…
RE
06:44pBiden to announce $1 billion in new military aid to ukraine wedn…
RE
06:41pWall Street jumps as investors await Fed's move
RE
06:37pExplainer-Can Russia pay its creditors, and what happens if not?
RE
06:34pUK PM Johnson seeks additional oil flows in UAE, Saudi
RE
06:33pUK PM Johnson seeks additional oil flows in UAE, Saudi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. warns China not to help Russia as anti-war protest disrupts state ..
2Passage Bio Provides Update on Strategic Priorities and Extends Cash Ru..
3Germany wins big as Intel spreads chip investment across six EU countri..
4EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russi..
5Wall Street stocks rally, oil prices fall ahead of Fed meeting

HOT NEWS