Biden's First Month of Covid-19 Response Marked -2

And some states are ignoring Mr. Biden's plea to maintain social-distancing rules and require masks until vaccinations are widespread. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, both Republicans, recently lifted statewide mask mandates. Some Democratic and Republican states have eased restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, despite the warnings of public-health experts about the newer and highly transmissible variants.

Mr. Biden has sought to temper expectations.

"I believe we will be approaching normalcy by the end of the year," Mr. Biden said Friday. "God willing, this Christmas will be different than the last. But I can't make that commitment to you."

