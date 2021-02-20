Biden's First Month of Covid-19 Response Marked by Larger Federal Role

By Stephanie Armour and Sabrina Siddiqui

WASHINGTON -- In his first month in office, President Biden has positioned the federal government squarely at the front of the battle against Covid-19, tapping the military to staff mass-vaccination centers, joining with state and local officials to accelerate the pace of vaccinations, and requiring masks on buses, planes and federal property.

"We're doing everything we can within the power of the presidency to make sure that people are taking the right public-health measures," said Natalie Quillian, the White House's deputy coordinator of the Covid-19 response.

Mr. Biden has also called for Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which would provide $130 billion of additional funding to schools, stimulus checks of $1,400 to most households and $50 billion to expand testing.

But Mr. Biden's efforts to use his bully pulpit to pressure states to take actions the federal government doesn't control -- such as keeping mask mandates in place -- have had mixed results, and many school districts across the country are still grappling with how and when to return to in-person instruction.

Governors and state public health officials said that under the Biden administration they have more regular communication with, and access to, senior officials in the White House than they did before. The Trump administration deferred many decisions on how to fight Covid-19 to states.

And in recent weeks, the pace of vaccinations has increased to an average of 1.6 million a day, above the roughly one million vaccines administered each day in the waning days of the Trump administration.

"I applaud the Biden administration for having a regular line of communication with the governors," said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who attended a bipartisan meeting with Mr. Biden at the White House earlier in February. "They've been very responsive to us and have listened to us. Every week, we get some good news about the increased supply and allocation to the states."

Some of Mr. Biden's progress has built on work by the previous White House and Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership to create and begin distributing vaccine doses. The Moderna Inc. vaccine was partly developed under that program. States are also getting more vaccine doses because of manufacturing contracts signed by the Trump administration.

Two former senior Trump officials said the current administration isn't giving its predecessors enough credit for efforts such as jump-starting the production of vaccines. "They like to criticize our strategy, but boy are they embracing it," one of them said.

The White House has said Mr. Trump's vaccine distribution plan was more chaotic than they had expected, and Mr. Biden has said his team lost valuable time when the Trump administration refused to authorize the presidential transition for more than two weeks and initially left his aides in the dark.

"My predecessor, to be very blunt about it, did not do his job to get ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans," the president said.

Here is a look at the White House's goals for its Covid-19 response and its progress on them.

Vaccines

Mr. Biden said during the presidential transition that his goal was to administer 100 million doses by the end of his first 100 days. After taking office, he said he hoped to reach a pace of 1.5 million vaccinations a day, a mark the U.S. has now passed.

The administration has helped increase the pace of vaccinations by working with state and local officials to set up mass-vaccination sites and provide vaccines to community health centers in minority and underserved communities. It has started deploying hundreds of active-duty troops to help accelerate vaccinations.

Still, in many states, people who meet requirements to receive the vaccine have struggled to get appointments in the midst of overwhelming demand and limited supply. And the storm that brought extreme weather in much of the U.S. has disrupted the delivery and rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations across the country.

This week the administration said it would increase weekly vaccine supply to states to 13.5 million doses, up more than 50% from 8.6 million weekly doses when Mr. Biden took office.

Officials said they are doubling the amount shipped to pharmacies to two million doses a week. That plan has raised some concern among Republican and Democratic governors, who said in a Feb. 15 letter that not involving them in federal vaccine distribution to pharmacies and community health centers could lead to redundancy and inefficiency. White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said the administration is discussing data and reporting with the governors.

Mr. Biden said earlier this month that the U.S. had struck deals with Pfizer Inc. and Moderna for an additional 200 million doses, which his administration said would provide enough total supply to inoculate most of the population by the end of the summer.

"The fact that Biden has made it such a priority, like a war, will be seen as a positive by people," said Robert Blendon, a political analyst and health-policy scholar at Harvard University. He said it would be important politically whether people's lives were getting back to normal before the 2022 elections.

Schools

Mr. Biden said he wanted most K-8 schools reopened at the end of his first 100 days in office. The White House has recently faced criticism for its interpretation of what it meant to return to school.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this month that the target was to have in-person instruction at least one day a week in most schools by then, which Republicans and some parents said wasn't enough. Mr. Biden later said that he expects a significant percentage of K-8 schools to reopen five days a week within his first 100 days and that there had been a miscommunication.

Mr. Biden said he believed teachers should be moved up "in the hierarchy" and vaccinated as quickly as possible to help pave the way for in-person instruction. But the White House has also agreed with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that vaccinating teachers wasn't a prerequisite to reopening schools. The CDC recommends that teachers be vaccinated in the same priority group as people age 75 and older, but in many states they are lower down the list.

Meanwhile, school districts across the country are enveloped in reopening battles, as many schools and teachers unions have said they lack adequate funding for Covid-19 testing or facilities upgrades required to make schools safe.

The White House has said Congress should pass its coronavirus relief package, which includes funding to help schools adopt mitigation measures that the CDC said are necessary for safe reopening.

Testing and PPE

During the campaign, Mr. Biden said he would expand testing and scale up the supply of personal protective equipment.

Actions so far have included a $231.8 million deal with Ellume USA LLC, a unit of an Australian company, to produce at-home, over-the-counter Covid-19 tests that had previously been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company is expected to produce 19 million tests a month by the end of the year, 8.5 million of which will be guaranteed to the U.S. government, according to the Biden administration.

Mr. Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to further boost manufacturing of at-home tests and other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks and surgical gloves. Administration officials said more than 61 million such point-of-care tests would be available in the summer.

This week the administration also announced a $1.6 billion investment in testing and sequencing of the virus. The funding will go toward expanding testing opportunities for schools and settings such as homeless centers and increasing the making of testing supplies.

Communication with states

Mr. Biden promised shortly after taking office to boost transparency about the vaccine with state and local authorities. "This is something we've heard over and over again from both Democrats and Republicans, state and local leaders...they didn't know what they had to plan on," he said.

The administration began early on giving states three weeks of advance notice to help them better predict the number of vaccine appointments they can schedule. And it launched a flurry of communications with state and local leaders, drugmakers and others involved in fighting the coronavirus.

The Biden administration has put White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients and Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-diseases expert, on weekly calls with governors. Officials also regularly brief the heads of public-health organizations, and the administration is releasing weekly reports on community spread and vaccination progress that weren't previously made public.

"I've spoken to the president and the vice president more times in the short time that they have been in office, and prior to their being in office, than I had spoken to the prior administration in their entirety, " Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami, said after a meeting between Mr. Biden and a bipartisan group of mayors and governors last week.

Some disagreements remain about the path forward. Gov. Hutchinson of Arkansas said he told Mr. Biden the administration's proposed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package was too large and needed to be more targeted. He also urged the president to secure bipartisan support for the plan, which appears increasingly likely to be passed by Democrats with little or no Republican support.

