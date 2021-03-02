Biden's SEC nominee vows review of GameStop trading issues

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
nominee to head a key market regulator promised on Tuesday a
thorough review of issues raised by the GameStop Corp
stock frenzy, including whether customers were best served by
some retail trading practices.
Gary Gensler, the president's nominee to lead the Securities
and Exchange Commission, said he would look into whether
customers get the best prices when brokers are paid for their
order flow and business practices that incentivize trading.
"Technologies change and markets change, but we should
always evaluate new approaches to markets," Gensler said during
a confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.
Shares of video-game retailer GameStop soared to dizzying
heights in late January as retail traders on social media site
Reddit championed the stock in the face of heavy bets by short
sellers - who profit when shares fall.
GameStop shares plummeted about a week later, leaving some
who had bought the stock at lofty levels with heavy losses and
prompting calls for regulators to take action to protect
investors.
Wall Street is keeping a watchful eye on the Biden
administration's moves in the regulatory arena after a
relatively easy four years under former President Donald Trump.
Progressives see the SEC and the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau as key to advancing policy priorities on
climate change and social justice and expect Gensler and Rohit
Chopra, who Biden nominated to lead the CFPB, to take a tough
line on Wall Street and repeal Trump's regulatory changes.
Republicans have criticized Biden for bowing to leftists and
have warned that Gensler and Chopra, both experienced corporate
regulators, will be divisive if confirmed to the positions.
"These are both going to be key officials setting financial
policy for Team Biden. For Gensler, the focus will be on
investor protection and how the SEC should respond to
GameStop-related market volatility. For Chopra, it will be about
his vision for the agency and his enforcement priorities," said
Jaret Seiberg, an analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group.
As head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Gensler
implemented new swaps trading rules created by Congress in 2010
in response to the global financial crisis, developing a
reputation as a tough operator willing to stand up to powerful
Wall Street interests.
Democrats also pushed Gensler on Tuesday to commit to new
corporate disclosures on climate change risks and political
spending, which he said he would study if confirmed. He
similarly vowed to look into cryptocurrency, which he said can
be a "catalyst for change" but pose investor protection
concerns.
CONSUMER PRIVACY
Currently a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission,
where he campaigned for tougher consumer privacy and enforcement
penalties, Chopra helped establish the CFPB, which was formally
launched in 2011.
Democrats pushed Chopra to revive the agency after the Trump
administration weakened enforcement and several rules, while
Republicans warned the CFPB overstepped its authority previously
under Democratic control.
Chopra said one area he would like to focus on if confirmed
would be on the entry of large technology companies into
financial services, and what it could mean for consumers'
privacy.
Progressives also may push Chopra to revisit payday lending
and debt-collection rules that they say won't protect Americans.
Gensler may be pressed on reviewing SEC rules governing
investment advisers and shareholder voting rights.
