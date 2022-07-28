Log in
Biden's call with China's Xi lasted over two hours

07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi from the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday lasted for more than two hours, the White House said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnitcutt and Steve Holland, writing by Kanishka Singh)


© Reuters 2022
