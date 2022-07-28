Biden's call with China's Xi lasted over two hours

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
Artificial Intelligence
Luxury
Gold and Silver
In Vino Veritas
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Luxury
In Vino Veritas
Strategic Metals
The Vegan Market
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
Biden's call with China's Xi lasted over two hours
07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday lasted for more than two hours, the White House said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnitcutt and Steve Holland, writing by Kanishka Singh)
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07a
Biden's call with China's Xi lasted over two hours
RE
11:00a
BOJ could target more flexible policy after Kuroda's departure -ex-board member Kiuchi
RE
10:57a
Top Senate Republican vows to fight Democrats' new spending bill "as hard as we can"
RE
10:55a
U.S. Senate Democrats weigh $430 billion spending and tax hike plan
RE
10:52a
Ex-Treasury Secretary Mnuchin interviewed by panel probing U.S. Capitol attack - CNN
RE
10:45a
Banner against indigenous doctrine unfurled at papal Mass
RE
10:41a
U.S. Justice Dept probing cyber breach of federal court management system
RE
10:39a
If ECB sees market 'panic,' will activate debt shield, Visco says
RE
10:34a
Russia fines WhatsApp, other foreign firms over data storage violations
RE
10:30a
U.S. regulator fines U.S. Bancorp $37.5 million for opening sham accounts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
2
Moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth seen in second quarter as infl..
3
Fresenius : Conference Call Preliminary Q2/2022 Results
4
TotalEnergies : Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results (pdf –..
5
Air Liquide prepares for possible gas cuts as half-year sales beat fore..
More news
HOT NEWS
COMCAST CORPORATION
-9.64%
Comcast Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2008 -- Data Talk
EURONET WORLDWIDE, I.
-7.06%
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
NOVOCURE LIMITED
-9.24%
Transcript : NovoCure Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
SHERRITT INTERNATION.
+11.11%
Sherritt International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
NORTHLAND POWER INC.
+2.99%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
TC ENERGY CORPORATIO.
-2.01%
Pipeline operator TC Energy quarterly profit falls
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave