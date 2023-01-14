Advanced search
Biden's counsel found five additional pages with classified markings at his Delaware home

01/14/2023 | 12:07pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board the Marine One helicopter, in Washington

WILMINGTON, DE (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's counsel said he found five additional pages with classified markings at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday.

"While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them," Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said in a statement on Saturday.

Biden's legal team acknowledged this week it had found classified documents relating to his time as vice president in the Obama administration at his Delaware home, including some in his garage. Aides previously found another batch of classified documents at his residence, and at a Washington think tank he was associated with. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Thursday to probe the matter.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
