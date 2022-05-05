Biden's daughter won't travel to Europe after contact with COVID-positive person

Ashley Biden, 40, has tested negative for COVID, the White House said.

"However, at the recommendation of her physician and out of an abundance of caution she will not travel with her mother to Europe," the White House said in a written statement.

Jill Biden plans to leave Washington on Thursday for Romania and Slovakia, where she will highlight U.S. commitment to Ukrainian refugees, according to her office.

The president's wife is due to meet U.S. service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers and teachers during the four-day trip, her office said.

