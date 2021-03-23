Log in
Biden's green fuel push, upbeat demand lift soybeans near 2-week high

03/23/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
* Soybeans extend gains into fourth session

* Corn falls despite supply concerns

* Wheat falls as weather outlook brightens

CANBERRA, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans futures edged higher on Wednesday as soaring demand for soyoil and U.S. President Joe Biden's green energy push lifted prices towards a two-week high.

Corn edged lower despite concerns about planting delays in Brazil, while wheat dropped.

The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $14.26 a bushel by 0330 GMT, having firmed 0.4% on Tuesday when prices hit a March 10 high of $14.35 a bushel.

Analysts said soybeans were drawing strength after renewable fuel targets set by Biden's administration showed support for soyoil, as the policy was seen increasing demand for biodiesel that uses vegetable oils.

"Vegetable oil prices are near their highest levels in many years," said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The most-active corn futures edged down 0.2% to $5.50 a bushel, having gained 0.4% in the previous session.

The declines in corn, however, were checked by concerns about planting delays in Brazil and strong demand from China.

Planting of Brazil's second corn in the Center-South region reached 86.2% of the area, some 10 percentage points below the historical average for this time of year, according to an estimate on Monday by Safras & Mercado, an agribusiness consultancy.

Despite worries over short-term supplies, traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) report on March 31 to show farmers increasing corn acreage.

The most-active wheat futures were down 0.3% at $6.32-3/4 a bushel, having closed 1.2% higher on Tuesday.

The weakeness in wheat came as global supply concerns ease.

Rains across the southern U.S. Plains improved crop ratings, data from the USDA shows. (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
