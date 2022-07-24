Biden's health improving, no close contacts tested positive for COVID

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, who
tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, is improving in health
and none of his 17 identified close contacts have so far tested
positive for the coronavirus, White House COVID coordinator
Ashish Jha said on Sunday.
Jha told ABC News Biden "had a great day yesterday, was
feeling well," and that Biden's close contacts were continuing
to follow the protocols of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention.
Biden, 79, had mild symptoms, according to the White House.
His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the
coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.
Jha told CBS News on Sunday that Biden likely has that BA5
variant and that he had an upper respiratory infection.
"I checked in with his team late last night. He was feeling
well. He had a good day yesterday. He's got a viral syndrome, an
upper respiratory infection, that is, and he's doing just fine,"
Jha told CBS News.
The White House has sought to underscore Biden's ability to
work through his illness. On Thursday it released a video of him
reassuring Americans he was doing fine, and on Friday he
participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.
The White House has not said where Biden contracted the
virus. He recently returned from a trip to the Middle East and
held public events before that trip in which he had close
personal interactions with scores of people.
Biden's diagnosis is the latest challenge he has faced amid
threats to his policy agenda on Capitol Hill and high inflation
putting his fellow Democrats at risk of losing control of
Congress in the November midterm elections.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)