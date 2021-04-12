Biden's, in gas tax comments, sought to explain why he does not favor hiking it -official

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
brought up the prospect of a gas tax hike at a meeting with
lawmakers on Friday to point out that it would not raise a great
deal of money and explain why he did not favor it as a way to
pay for his infrastructure proposal, a White House official
said.
A reporter for ABC News said earlier on Monday on Twitter
that Democratic U.S. Representative Donald Payne had said Biden
expressed an openness to raising the tax during the meeting.
(Reporting by Jarett Renshaw; Writing by Mohammad Zargham;
Editing by Tim Ahmann)