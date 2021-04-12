Log in
Biden's, in gas tax comments, sought to explain why he does not favor hiking it -official

04/12/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden brought up the prospect of a gas tax hike at a meeting with lawmakers on Friday to point out that it would not raise a great deal of money and explain why he did not favor it as a way to pay for his infrastructure proposal, a White House official said.

A reporter for ABC News said earlier on Monday on Twitter that Democratic U.S. Representative Donald Payne had said Biden expressed an openness to raising the tax during the meeting. (Reporting by Jarett Renshaw; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2021
