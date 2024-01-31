STORY: President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped in

January to 38%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll

That's down from 40% in December

The economy remained Americans' overall

top concern, cited by 22% of poll respondents

The poll also found rising concern about immigration

with 17% listing it as a top issue, up from 11% in December

Nearly two-thirds of the 1,019 polled, including 47%

of Democrats, said the country was on the wrong track

It comes as Democratic President Biden

ramps up his reelection campaign

in an expected rematch with former president Donald Trump