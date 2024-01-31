January to 38%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll
That's down from 40% in December
The economy remained Americans' overall
top concern, cited by 22% of poll respondents
The poll also found rising concern about immigration
with 17% listing it as a top issue, up from 11% in December
Nearly two-thirds of the 1,019 polled, including 47%
of Democrats, said the country was on the wrong track
It comes as Democratic President Biden
ramps up his reelection campaign
in an expected rematch with former president Donald Trump