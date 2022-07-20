Biden's new steps on climate to fall short of 'emergency' designation

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
will unveil new executive steps to address climate in a visit to
Massachusetts on Wednesday that are expected to fall short of
declaring the federal emergency many Democrats had urged.
Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have been
calling for the White House to take aggressive measures on
climate change after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said last
week he was not ready to support key climate provisions in
Congress, a critical loss in the evenly divided Senate.
In a visit to Somerset, Massachusetts, Biden will stress
that climate change is "an existential threat to our nation and
to the world" and will make clear that "since Congress is not
going to act on this emergency, then he will," said a White
House official.
The steps include providing more funding for a program that
helps local communities expand flood control, shore up
utilities, and retrofit buildings, as well as another that helps
low-income families pay for heating and cooling costs, according
to a White House official.
Biden will also announce new support for the domestic
offshore wind industry, the official said. In Massachusetts, the
president will visit a former coal-fired plant that is playing a
role in supporting the state's offshore wind industry as a
manufacturing hub for undersea cables. That illustrates the
switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy that Biden has been
promoting as critical to reducing climate emissions.
Biden has been under pressure to declare a climate
emergency, which would enable the use of the Defense Production
Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy
products and systems.
But the president is not expected to take that step on
Wednesday even as a heat wave swept across the country and
threatened millions of Americans as well as the power grid.
Biden promised tough action on climate change in his
presidential campaign and pledged in international climate
negotiations to cut climate pollution by 50% by 2030 and reach
100% clean electricity by 2035.
But that climate agenda has been derailed by several major
setbacks, including Congress failing to pass crucial climate and
clean energy measures in a federal budget bill, record-setting
gasoline prices, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupting
global energy markets.
A Supreme Court ruling last month limiting the federal
government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce
carbon emissions from power plants also is undermining Biden's
climate plans.
