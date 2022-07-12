Biden's pick for Fed's top bank cop advances in Senate

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, U.S. President
Joe Biden's pick to fill the last remaining vacancy on the
seven-member Federal Reserve Board, advanced toward confirmation
on Tuesday after clearing a procedural hurdle in the U.S.
Senate.
Senators voted 66-27 to limit debate on Barr's nomination to
the U.S. central bank, a result that allows the Senate
leadership to hold a vote on his actual confirmation as Fed
governor. It was not immediately clear when that vote would take
place.
Barr, a former senior Treasury Department official, is also
Biden's pick to be the Fed's Vice Chair for Supervision, a
nomination that requires a separate set of cloture and
confirmation votes in the Senate, the timing of which is also
unknown.
(Reporting by David Morgan in Washington with Lindsay Dunsmuir
and Ann Saphir
Editing by Matthew Lewis)