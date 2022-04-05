Log in
Biden's public approval rating up three points to 45%: Reuters/Ipsos poll

04/05/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about plans to strengthen national supply chains at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose this week to 45%, boosted by stronger support from within his Democratic Party, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 50% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance as the country struggles with high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed geopolitical concerns to the fore.

Biden's approval rating has been below 50% since August and last month sunk to the lowest levels of his presidency.

But his rating rose in recent days by three percentage points, up from 42% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted March 28-29.

Further increases, if sustained, could assuage the rising concern in the Democratic Party it could lose its narrow congressional majorities in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, which would torpedo Biden's legislative agenda.

In a positive sign for Democratic enthusiasm, Biden's approval rating within his own party rose to 82% from 75% the prior week. Only 15% of Republicans approve of his job in office.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 443 Democrats and 381 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Jason Lange


© Reuters 2022
