Biden's student loan forgiveness plan survives two legal challenges

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday dismissed
a Republican-led challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to
cancel billions of dollars in student debt, shortly after U.S.
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in
another case to block it.
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis, Missouri,
said that while the six Republican-led states had raised
"important and significant challenges to the debt relief plan,"
they lacked the necessary legal standing to be able to pursue
the case.
Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South
Carolina had alleged Biden's plan skirted congressional
authority and threatened the states' future tax revenues and
money earned by state entities that invest in or service loans.
Their case is one of a number of challenges that
conservative state attorneys general and legal groups have filed
seeking to put on hold the debt forgiveness plan for people who
had taken out loans to pay for college announced by Biden in
August.
Autrey ruled about an hour after Barrett denied without
explanation an emergency request to put the debt relief plan on
hold in the challenge brought by the Wisconsin-based Brown
County Taxpayers Association.
A lower court had thrown out the Wisconsin group's lawsuit
because it could not show that it was personally harmed by the
loan relief. Barrett is designated by the Supreme Court to act
on emergency matters arising from a group of states, including
Wisconsin.
Republican state attorneys general promised to appeal
Autrey's decision. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson in a
statement said "the states continue to believe that they do in
fact have standing to raise their important legal challenges."
In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden said in
August the U.S. government will forgive up to $10,000 in student
loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or
$250,000 for married couples. Students who received Pell Grants
to benefit lower-income college students will have up to $20,000
of their debt canceled.
The policy fulfilled a promise that Biden made during the
2020 presidential campaign to help debt-saddled former college
students. The Congressional Budget Office in September
calculated that the debt forgiveness would cost the government
about $400 billion.
Democrats are hoping the policy will boost support for them
in the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which control of Congress is
at stake even as many Republicans criticize the plan.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell called the debt
forgiveness "socialism" that will worsen inflation, reward
"far-left activists" and deliver a "slap in the face" to
Americans who paid back their student loans or picked career
paths including serving in the military to avoid taking on debt.
Several legal challenges have been filed contesting Biden's
authority to cancel the debt under a 2003 law called the Higher
Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, which lets the
government modify or waive federal student loans during war or
national emergency.
Biden's administration asserts that the COVID-19 pandemic
represented such an emergency.
The six states sued on Sept. 29. That same day, the U.S.
Department of Education closed the forgiveness program to
borrowers with loans issued by private banks but guaranteed by
the federal government, a move seen as an attempt to avoid
lawsuits involving state entities that profit from such loans.
In a 19-page ruling, Autrey cited that decision in
dismissing the states' cases. He said claims by several of the
states that their tax revenues would be also harmed were
"tenuous" and "speculative."
The Wisconsin group brought its case to the Supreme Court
after rapid losses in lower courts. It sued on Oct. 4, arguing
that the policy "obligates federal taxes and erases federal
assets (in the form of debt) without any authority whatsoever."
U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Green Bay threw out
the case two days later, noting that merely paying taxes is not
enough to challenge federal actions. The Chicago-based 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals subsequently refused the group's
request to block the debt relief program pending an appeal.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Nate Raymond in
Boston; Editing by Will Dunham, Aurora Ellis and Richard Pullin)