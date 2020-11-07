Biden's winning strategy: Flip Rust Belt Trump states and hold on tight

DETROIT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Three days before Election Day,
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was leaving nothing
to chance. Polls showed him with a steady, but small, lead in
the battleground state of Michigan, a must-win to take the White
House.
At a socially distanced, drive-in rally on Belle Isle Park,
near downtown Detroit, Motown legend Stevie Wonder performed.
Then came the ultimate star power: Barack Obama, the nation's
first Black president, urged voters in the 78% African American
city to cast their ballots for Biden, his former vice president.
Michigan was part of a troika of Rust Belt states that
Republican Donald Trump had snatched by the narrowest of margins
from Democrats in 2016 to win the presidency. If Biden could
retake Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, he would be in a
prime position to topple the incumbent. While polls showed that
as many as seven other states had emerged as competitive
contests, Biden devoted the lion's share of his travel schedule
to the Big Three down the stretch. The campaign and a bevy of
Democratic groups prioritized their ad spending, direct voter
contacts and get-out-the-vote efforts there.
That disciplined strategy proved just enough to help Biden
secure the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the
presidency, a tally he surpassed on Saturday, after Pennsylvania
put its native son over the top. Broadcast networks called the
race for the Democrat, who broke the record for the most number
of votes cast for any presidential candidate in history.
Biden was also the first Democrat in almost 30 years to be
on the verge of winning Georgia. And he was clinging to a small
lead in Arizona, which last voted for a Democrat nearly a
quarter of a century ago. Those additional states, if they hold,
would turn a narrow Electoral College victory for Biden into a
bruising Trump defeat.
Trump supporters may see it differently. The incumbent, who
received more votes than any Republican candidate in history,
has sought to de-legitimize the outcome by claiming, without
evidence, that he was cheated. There will likely be recounts in
several states. And Trump continues to wage legal fights to
nullify the results.
Still, Trump faces a formidable struggle to prevail in the
Electoral College math that decides U.S. elections. Each state
is allotted electoral votes equal to its number of senators and
representatives in Congress. In most states, the candidate that
wins the popular vote takes all its electoral votes, no matter
how close the margin of victory.
In winning, Biden built a coalition of African Americans,
women, college-educated professionals and seniors, while peeling
off some anti-Trump Republicans and working-class white men who
had defected to Trump in 2016 but since soured on him. At a time
when progressives in the Democratic Party were pushing for big,
structural change, the 77-year-old staked out the moderate lane
and bet - correctly - that voters would coalesce around him as
their best shot to knock off Trump.
The Biden team pushed supporters to embrace mail voting and
early in-person voting, allowing the campaign to build a cushion
heading into Election Day that would hold in places where it was
needed most. And it deployed an army of attorneys to fight
Republican attempts to limit voting access and throw out ballots
in some Democratic-heavy areas.
The tumultuous events of 2020 also played a role, making
Biden a particularly strong fit for the political moment.
A national emergency - a coronavirus pandemic that has
claimed more than 236,000 American lives - made Biden's deep
government experience suddenly appealing after Trump’s chaotic,
seat-of-his-pants presidency. Biden called for an end to the
partisan rancor that has polarized the country. And his
longstanding ties to the Black community made him a credible,
calming voice on race relations amid strife over the deaths of
George Floyd and others at the hands of police.
Interviews with Biden aides, rival Democratic campaigns and
other prominent Democrats detailed how Biden and his inner
circle settled upon a message and a strategy early on - and
stuck with it.
"I haven’t changed what I’ve been saying since the day I
announced," Biden said on Election Day as he wound up his
campaign.
Unlike some of his Democratic competitors for the
nomination, Biden didn't cater to the party's progressive wing
during the primary and so didn't need to tack back to the center
once he squared off with Trump.
His plans to expand health care, tackle climate change and
promote social justice were tempered by his desire to fine-tune
rather than reform. He opposed a plan for European-style
national health insurance known as “Medicare for All,”
preferring to build on the Affordable Care Act, the system
crafted during the Obama administration that provided coverage
for millions of Americans. He defended fracking, the process of
injecting high-pressure liquid to extract oil and gas. He
resisted calls to defund urban police departments.
That didn’t stop the president and his allies from tarring
Biden as a stealth leftist who would unleash socialism on the
United States. It's line of attack that likely played a role in
his loss in Florida, where Cuban-Americans flocked to Trump.
By and large, however, such attempts to redefine Biden fell
short. His image as an affable, steady, road-tested product of
the political mainstream was fixed in the public's mind.
“One of the assets that Joe Biden has had is that his
message from the beginning was his general election message,”
said Joe Rospars, chief strategist for Senator Elizabeth
Warren’s rival campaign for the Democratic presidential
nomination. “People knew Joe Biden, and they also knew where he
was coming from."
WORKING-CLASS ROOTS
Last year, as Biden laid the groundwork for his campaign,
advisers like his close friend and strategist Mike Donilon
zeroed in on working-class white voters as a critical bloc.
These were voters, largely in Midwestern industrial states,
many of them union members, who had been loyal Democrats for
years, voting as recently as 2012 for Obama. But they had
shifted in droves to Trump in 2016, attracted by his outsider
persona, protectionist trade policies and hard-line stance on
immigration.
Other Democrats believed chasing those voters was a waste of
time, and that the party should devote its energy to expanding
the electorate by mobilizing young people, voters of color and
others who look like the country's changing demographics.
But non-college-educated whites comprise a huge share of
voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and thus are key
to the hopes of anyone looking to be president. Born in
blue-collar Scranton, Pennsylvania to a father who sometimes
struggled to find steady employment, Biden had a connection to
working people.
At campaign events, Biden frequently talked up the power of
unions and how the working class, not Wall Street, had built the
country. He highlighted his role in rescuing the U.S. auto
industry as vice president after the 2008 economic crash. He
wasn’t afraid to discuss his own Catholic faith or praise
Republicans he had worked with during his decades as a U.S.
Senator from Delaware. He honored veterans for their service and
ended each speech with a prayer for American troops.
The Biden campaign eagerly accepted support and endorsements
from Republicans and conservatives. The Democratic Party gave a
prominent speaking slot to Republican John Kasich, the former
Ohio governor, at its August convention.
The goal was to siphon just enough blue-collar and
Republican support from Trump to carry the day. While the
incumbent won a majority of white men in Michigan (60%),
Pennsylvania (60%) and Wisconsin (57%), his margins declined
slightly compared with 2016, according to exit polls conducted
by Edison Research.
All in all, about 8% of Trump voters in 2016 swung to
Biden, according to Edison Research. By contrast, 4% of voters
who had chosen Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 switched to
Trump. Biden was also able to grab 62% of people who voted for a
third-party candidate four years ago.
BOOSTING TURNOUT
Beyond bringing disaffected voters back into the fold,
Biden's goal was to drive turnout in urban and suburban areas in
battleground states to offset Trump's iron grip on rural voters.
He was aided by overwhelming enthusiasm to drive Trump from
office, particularly among college-educated women. In the Edison
Research exit poll, 67% of Biden voters said they were voting
against Trump, not in support of the Democrat.
For voters on the fence in the suburbs, Biden relied in part
on their desire for a semblance of normalcy in Washington.
"Trump has created a level of exhaustion in politics that
we’ve never felt before," said Patty Leitzel, a retired mortgage
loan officer who helped run a phone bank for Biden in Macomb
County, Michigan, a county outside of Detroit. "We just want
(him) to shut up and go away."
To draw a contrast with Trump, the campaign weaponized
Biden's basic decency. His team emphasized the personal losses
he had suffered in his life - including the 1972 death of his
first wife and baby daughter in a car crash and the loss of his
eldest son to cancer - and his empathetic connection to others
who had faced similar heartbreak.
His campaign “had an immense amount of confidence in the
basic brand of the vice president,” said Steve Schale, a
Democratic strategist who ran an independent political action
committee, Unite the Country, in support of Biden.
The other differentiating factor was the coronavirus
pandemic. From the start, the Biden campaign made a decision to
listen to scientific experts and model correct behavior,
starting with social distancing and wearing masks, measures
Trump frequently mocked.
One goal was to keep the septuagenarian Biden safe from the
virus. But another was to reassure parents that he could be
trusted to protect their families. Just weeks before Election
Day, Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19. While he recovered
quickly, the episode damaged him in the eyes of swing voters and
seniors both candidates needed to win.
“COVID pushed many Trump supporters over to Biden,” said
Sharon Holle, who was a member of Biden’s leadership council in
the battleground state of Iowa. “People are angered and
disgusted that he refuses to listen to the experts."
Edison Research exit polls showed that half of U.S. voters
believed it was more important to contain the coronavirus even
if it hurts the economy, while four in 10 voters said they
thought the U.S. effort to contain the virus was going “very
badly."
FIRING UP BLACK VOTERS
At the same time, the Biden campaign knew it had to do a
better job of driving turnout of Black voters, the Democratic
Party's most loyal constituency. Clinton's failure in 2016 to
energize that crucial bloc was a big factor in the three key
battleground Rust Belt states slipping away to Trump.
In the final weeks, the Biden campaign turned to
get-out-the-vote events in major metro areas in Michigan,
Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
It worked. Election officials in Detroit said turnout was
the highest in 20 or 30 years. Turnout was also up over 2016 in
Milwaukee and Philadelphia.
“When it’s all said and done, Black folks will have rescued
Biden,” said Keith Williams, chair of the Michigan Democratic
Black Caucus.
It wasn't the first time. In February, with Biden struggling
after poor finishes in nominating contests in Iowa and New
Hampshire, a heavily Black electorate in South Carolina gave him
a resounding victory, setting him on the road to the nomination.
Black voters were motivated not only by a pandemic that
disproportionately hurt them, but by nationwide protests against
racism that started with the May police killing of Floyd, a
Black man, in Minneapolis.
On the trail, Biden spoke often of his close relationship
with Obama. His selection of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his
running mate, the first Black woman to join a major-party
ticket, helped signal to Black Americans that their concerns
would be heard in his administration.
In Michigan, Biden also made gains in Detroit's well-to-do
suburban counties, part of a broader shift toward Democrats in
suburbs across the country. He also won a larger share of the
suburban vote in Arizona and Georgia relative to Clinton's
performance in the 2016 election.
Outside of Detroit, Biden won Oakland County, expanding the
Democratic vote in a place where about two-thirds of residents
are white. In Livingston County, where more than nine in 10
residents are white, Biden appeared on track to win nearly four
in 10 votes compared to one in three won by Clinton in 2016.
The pattern in metro Detroit would repeat itself in
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and its four surrounding "collar"
counties: Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery, all of which
saw a surge in support for Biden. With the vote nearly counted,
Biden was on pace to take them all.
Across Pennsylvania, the Biden team had four objectives:
mobilize voters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh; increase its
strength in the suburbs; minimize losses in pro-Trump rural
communities; and push voters to use the state's recently
expanded mail balloting.
Their research showed metro Philadelphia eager to boot
Trump. “This region was on fire and needed very little
persuasion,” a campaign official said.
Instead, Biden headed to Trump strongholds, including the
Pittsburgh suburbs and the area around Erie, a blue-collar
region that Trump flipped in 2016. His frequent visits
contrasted with the approach of Clinton, who spent little time
in these areas. Biden was primed to win Erie County by about a
single percentage point, state voting figures show.
However, the campaign’s winning coalition of moderates,
suburban women and Black voters in the Rust Belt appears to have
had a downside. It fell short with Latinos, who helped power
Trump’s wins in Florida and Texas. Exit polls by Edison Research
show Trump won 47% of Florida Hispanics, up 12 points from 2016;
40% of Hispanics in Texas, up 6 points; and 36% of Arizona
Hispanics, up 5 points.
FLIPPING ARIZONA?
Still, Democratic groups honed in on Arizona's young Latinos
as a particularly promising group to target. With votes still
being counted and Biden holding a slight edge over Trump, Biden
looked set to capture the majority of Arizona voters aged 18-44,
according to Edison Research exit polling.
Arizona last supported a Democratic president in 1996. It
had been on the party's radar since Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won
a Senate seat there in 2018 with a coalition of independents,
suburbanites and young Latinos - many of whose politics were
shaped by a punitive 2010 immigration law that led to a wave of
raids on Latino immigrants in the state. Those raids galvanized
Latino youth, giving many a more progressive bent than Hispanic
populations in other states.
Arizona became a top-tier priority when the Biden campaign
brought in Jen O’Malley Dillon as its new campaign manager in
March, after Biden had the Democratic nomination largely sewed
up. She knew the Southwest well, having worked on Texas-based
Beto O'Rourke's failed presidential bid and done consulting for
the Biden campaign in Nevada.
To the campaign, Arizona - with its growing urban and
suburban population, including educated transplants from
neighboring California - was an easier flip than other
increasingly competitive states such as North Carolina and
Texas.
The campaign also saw an opportunity to capitalize on
Trump's bitter feud with the late Senator John McCain, a
Republican icon in Arizona. On the campaign trail in 2015, the
real estate mogul had belittled the military service of McCain,
a former Vietnam War prisoner. Two years later, as the
Republican-dominated Senate sought to dismantle the Affordable
Care Act, McCain provided the crucial Republican vote that saved
it, infuriating Trump.
Biden and McCain had a friendship forged over decades
together in the Senate. That helped the Democrat secure a
coveted endorsement from McCain’s widow, Cindy. The campaign
gave her a seat on the advisory board for a possible
presidential transition, seeking her advice on foreign policy
and the economy.
Exit polls in Arizona showed Biden pulling in the majority
of independent voters and 10% of Republicans.
"It definitely had an impact with the more traditional,
older guard of Republicans," Chad Campbell, a Democratic
strategist in Phoenix, said of Cindy's McCain's endorsement.
THE ‘MOB-SUASION’ STRATEGY
As more states expanded opportunities for voters to cast
ballots by mail or vote early in-person to protect their health,
the Biden campaign encouraged supporters to embrace those
options. It also prepared for the legal challenges that would
come with it from Trump and his Republican allies.
The pivot forced Biden staffers to deviate from the
traditional model of first persuading voters to support their
candidate, and then at the last stage mobilizing them to vote.
Now, they had to do both at the same time, something the
campaign dubbed "mob-suasion."
“You have this equation where you persuade, persuade,
persuade and then you turn out the vote. We flipped that on its
head this cycle,” a Biden campaign official said.
Trump, meanwhile, repeatedly disparaged mail voting with
unfounded claims that it was prone to fraud.
The result was that in several key states, registered
Democrats outpaced registered Republicans with regard to mail
voting and in-person early voting, according to figures compiled
by the U.S. Election Project, a vote-tally monitoring project
run by a University of Florida political scientist.
With mountains of votes banked before Election Day, the
Biden campaign was able to focus on turning out stragglers and
low-propensity voters down the stretch.
The campaign was also able to secure significant legal
victories against Republican challenges to early voting, most
notably in Pennsylvania over the deadline for mail-in ballots.
Pennsylvania’s role in securing the presidency for Biden
made the advance work there all the sweeter, aides said. Biden
began his campaign in Pittsburgh last year, then wrapped it up
in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
That morning he also stopped by his boyhood home in
Scranton, where he signed a wall in the living room:
"From this house to the White House with the grace of God.
Joe Biden 11-3-2020."
(Additional reporting by Brad Heath and Jason Lange in
Washington, Chris Kahn in New York, Michael Martina in Detroit,
