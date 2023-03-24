Biden said U.S. banks are in "pretty" good shape and said he doesn't see an industry ready to explode.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
OTTAWA (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that federal deposit insurance could be tapped for deposits above $250,000 if other U.S. banks fail.
