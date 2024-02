WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said a controversial Alabama court ruling over frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization was "outrageous and unacceptable."

"The disregard for women's ability to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable," Biden said in a statement. "Make no mistake: this is a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

(Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey)