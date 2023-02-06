Biden says U.S.-China relations not weakened by balloon incident

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) -
President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between
Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States'
downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden
said it was always his view that the balloon needed to be shot
down "as soon as it was appropriate."
Asked if the balloon incident weakens U.S.-China
relations, Biden said: "No. We made it clear to China what we're
going to do. They understand our position. We're not going to
back off."
Biden continued: "We did the right thing and it's not a
question of weakening or strengthening - it's reality."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Dan Whitcomb; writing by Rami
Ayyub; editing by Tim Ahmann)