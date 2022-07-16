Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden says U.S. will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East

07/16/2022 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East.

Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum filled by Russia, China or Iran, he Biden said in a speech during a summit with six Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in Jeddah.

Biden also told the summit U.S. is committed to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Writing by Yasmin Hussein. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aSaudi crown prince says unrealistic energy policies will lead to inflation
RE
07:48aIMF chief sees 'exceptionally uncertain' global outlook, deteriorating debt situation
RE
07:39aBiden says U.S. will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East
RE
07:39aINDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER : G20 urge all parties to come up with…
RE
07:39aINDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER : Within the common framework we discu…
RE
07:39aINDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER : We can be very proud that spirit of…
RE
07:39aINDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER : This is the best result, members rea…
RE
07:39aINDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER : There is recognition that there is a…
RE
07:39aINDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER : No agreement was reached in the chai…
RE
07:39aINDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER : Russia oil price cap was not discuss…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JMMB : of Companies – Resignation of Country Compliance Officer &..
2Macau to extend city lockdown, casino closure until Friday
3Gazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines
4Elon Musk seeks to block Twitter's request for expedited trial - WSJ
5Japan says G20 finance leaders reaffirmed FX agreement

HOT NEWS