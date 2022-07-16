Biden says U.S. will remain an active partner in the Middle East

(Adds comment, details)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden said on Saturday the United States would remain an active,
engaged partner in the Middle East and urged leaders gathered at
an Arab summit to see human rights as a powerful force of
economic and social change.
"The United States is invested in building a positive future
of the region, in partnership with all of you - and the United
States is not going anywhere," Biden told the Arab leaders in a
speech to kick off the summit.
Biden is seeking to start a new chapter in U.S. involvement
in the Middle East, hoping to move past U.S. military conflicts
and instead push for a region that respects individual nations'
domestic affairs but seeks economic integration and shared
defences amid concerns over Iran.
Biden, on his first Middle East trip as president, has
focused on Saturday's summit with six Gulf states and Egypt,
Jordan and Iraq while downplaying a meeting with Saudi Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
That encounter has drawn criticism in the United States over
the country's record human of rights abuses, most notably the
brutal killing of Washington Post journalist and Saudi Arabia
critic Jamal Khashoggi. U.S. intelligence believe the crown
price was behind the killing, an allegation that he denies.
Relations between Egypt and the United States were also
uneasy in the first months of the Biden presidency amid
differences on human rights, before Egypt’s efforts to broker a
ceasefire in Gaza in May 2021 prompted re-engagement.
Biden says freedom of the press and democratic rights can
result in stinging criticism, but the ability to speak openly
and exchange ideas freely is what drives innovation.
"Accountable, accountable institutions that are free from
corruption and act transparently and respect the rule of law are
the best way to deliver growth, respond to people's needs, and I
believe ensure justice," Biden said.
Biden came to Saudi Arabia hoping to strike a deal on oil
production to help drive down gasoline prices that are driving
inflation to more than 40-year highs and pummelling his poll
numbers.
However, he will leave the region empty handed and is hoping
his diplomatic efforts here will push the OPEC+ group to boost
production when they meet on Aug. 3.
"I look forward to seeing what's coming in the coming
months," Biden said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland
Writing by Yasmin Hussein
Editing by Jane Merriman, Helen Popper and Nick Macfie)