WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. military would drop humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in the coming days, and that Washington would be doing everything it could to get more aid into the enclave.

Biden, speaking in the White House's Oval Office, said the aid flow into Gaza was not nearly enough and that he wanted hundreds of more aid trucks to get in.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Rami Ayyub and Doina Chiacu)