COLUMBIA, South Carolina, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States will respond to a weekend attack that killed three U.S. service members in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"We shall respond," he said at a campaign event in South Carolina, asking for a moment of silence. (Reporting by Steve Holland in Columbia, South Carolina Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Kanishka Singh and Matthew Lewis)