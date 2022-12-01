Biden says can 'tweak' Inflation Act to include European countries

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) -
U.S. President Joe Biden said that new laws that give
incentives for domestic production of computer chips and
renewable energy parts were never intended to exclude European
allies and could be tweaked.
Speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint
press conference at the White House, Biden said "There are
tweaks that we can make that can fundamentally make it easier
for European countries to participate and/or be on their own."
The United States and France announced on Thursday the
formation of joint task force between the Unites States and the
European Union to deal with trade disputes around clean energy
issues emerging from the recently passed Inflation Reduction
Act.
The move comes as France is pressing the White House to use
executive powers to loosen some of the incentives in the climate
bill that favor domestic production and potentially restrict
trade.
Biden said he makes no apologies for promoting American
manufacturing of essential goods, but said large legislation
often requires tweaks to deal with unintended consequences.
"We're going to continue to create manufacturing jobs in
America but not at the expense of Europe," Biden said.
“We agreed to resychronize our approaches, our agendas in
order to invest in critical emerging industries.
Semi-conductors, batteries, hydrogen," Macron said on Thursday
during a joint press briefing.
