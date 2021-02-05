Biden says economy 'still in trouble,' pushes for stimulus

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - After lackluster jobs data
showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe
Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same
message in meetings, interviews and television appearances: It's
time to get more money out to the economy.
Meeting with top Democrats from the U.S. House of
Representatives at the White House, Biden said the United States
would not return to full employment at the current pace of job
creation for 10 years, underscoring the need for lawmakers to
act on his $1.9 trillion pandemic-related aid proposal.
"Our economy is still in trouble," Biden told reporters
after the meeting. "Some in Congress think we did enough -
others think we can do little or nothing - that’s not what I
see."
Biden's stimulus proposal, which would come on top of about
$4 trillion in aid passed by Congress last year, has met
resistance mostly from Republican lawmakers who have expressed
concerns about the swelling national debt.
But the Democratic president pushed back against Republicans
on Friday, saying that what they have proposed instead would not
deliver enough help to the economy.
"It’s people’s lives. Real-life people are hurting and we
can fix it," Biden said earlier. "When we help them we are also
helping our competitive capacity," he said.
Biden also urged lawmakers to avoid the risk of agreeing on
a stimulus package that was too small to meet the urgent needs
of the American people, millions of whom remain without jobs
nearly a year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senate worked late into the night on Thursday, with
Democrats aiming to overcome opposition to the relief plan. The
House was expected to approve a budget measure on Friday that
would enable them to push Biden's relief package through
Congress without Republican support.
Democrats have a narrow majority in the House and effective
control in the Senate.
Biden's advisers are expected to keep promoting the package
on Friday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President
Kamala Harris also will take part in a virtual discussion with
members of the Black Chambers of Commerce to discuss the
president's rescue plan at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).
U.S. employment growth rebounded less than expected in
January, with only 49,000 positions added, and job losses in
December were worse than initially thought, strengthening the
argument for additional government funding to aid the recovery
from the pandemic.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt
Writing by Jonnelle Marte
Editing by Paul Simao)