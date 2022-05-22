Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak
05/22/2022 | 02:47am EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - The monkeypox outbreak is something "everybody should be concerned about," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, adding that U.S. health officials are looking into possible treatments and vaccines.
"We're working on it hard to figure out what we do," Biden told reporters at an air base in South Korea before departing on Air Force One for Japan.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by William Mallard)