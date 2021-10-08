Biden says global corporate tax agreement helps American working families

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on
Friday welcomed a new global deal to ensure big companies pay a
minimum tax rate of 15% and said it would help working families
in America.
"For decades, American workers and taxpayers have paid the
price for a tax system that has rewarded multinational
corporations for shipping jobs and profits overseas," said
Biden, who had strongly backed the idea. "This race to the
bottom hasn’t just harmed American workers, it’s put many of our
allies at a competitive disadvantage as well."
