WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, struggling to move on from his shaky debate performance, said on Friday he can still beat Donald Trump in November's election.

As he boarded Air Force One for a trip to rally Democratic voters in Wisconsin, Biden was asked whether he could beat his rival.

"Yes," he responded.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Katharine Jackson; Editing by Caitlin Webber)