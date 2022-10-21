Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Biden says he doesn't support permanent repeal of debt limit

10/21/2022 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden travels to Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday said he does not support a permanent repeal of Congress setting a limit on U.S. debt.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:02pLow-key 'fixer' Giorgetti named Italy's economy minister
RE
12:01pGiorgia Meloni: The long climb to Italy's political summit
RE
12:00pFed's Daly: Want to step down from 75 bps increments
RE
11:59aRemy Cointreau to enter perfume market at 5,500 euros a bottle
RE
11:58aBiden says he doesn't support permanent repeal of debt limit
RE
11:57aGold jumps on Fed rate path doubts as dollar flips down
RE
11:56aJapanese yen jumps vs dollar, traders suspect intervention
RE
11:56aSpain frontloads subsidies for electric car projects as VW appears in doubt
RE
11:55aFrance's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff
RE
11:53aTwo people dead, two missing after boats collide off Dutch coast
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
4Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut
5Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap

HOT NEWS