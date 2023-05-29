WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he feels good about prospects for passage by Congress of the debt ceiling deal that he reached with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Biden and McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending in order to prevent a U.S. debt default.

"I feel very good about it. ... We'll see when the vote starts," the president said. Biden waved off Republican concerns about defense spending, saying that if more money is needed, it can be appropriated.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)