STORY: :: Biden says he feels "well" in first public appearance

since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race

::July 23, 2024

::Dover, Delaware

Questions from reporters: "How are you feeling Mr. President?"

Biden: "Well"

Questions from reporters: "How are you feeling since you dropped out of the race, sir? Can Harris beat Trump?"

Biden spent nearly a week recovering from COVID at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, as he weighed his 2024 candidacy, ultimately dropping his campaign and preparing to address the nation about his decision to not seek another term in office.

The president wore his trademark aviator glasses and clasped a surgical mask as he boarded Air Force One to Washington, where he will speak to Americans from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.

Biden's White House physician said the president had tested negative for COVID and that his symptoms had resolved.