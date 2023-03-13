The two leaders spoke to reporters in San Diego, California, where they unveiled plans to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SAN DIEGO, California (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaking alongside Joe Biden, said on Monday he had invited the U.S. president to visit Northern Ireland for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April, and Biden said he intended to go.
