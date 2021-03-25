Biden says he plans to run for re-election in 2024

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
said on Thursday he plans to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden, 78, is the oldest person to take office as president
in U.S. history and there has been speculation that he would
serve only one four-year term.
"My plan is to run for re-election. That's my expectation,"
Biden told reporters at the White House.
Biden then went on to offer a bit of a hedge. Asked again
about the issue, he said: "I've never been able to plan
four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain."
Bide also said he fully expected that Vice President Kamala
Harris would remain on the ticket with him.
"She's doing a great job. She's a great partner," he said.
It is unusual to focus on running for re-election so early
in a presidential term, but Biden's age and the possibility that
his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, may run again, have
created early speculation about the 2024 presidential field.
Biden had previously described himself as a transition
figure. But had he said on Thursday that he did not plan to run
again, it could have immediately made him into a kind of
political lame duck at the very beginning of his presidency.
Trump took steps to start his own re-election campaign early
on in 2017 shortly after taking office.
He has not said whether he plans to run again in 2024,
preferring to keep fellow Republicans - some of whom are
preparing to run themselves - guessing.
Biden said he had no idea if Trump would be his opponent in
the next election.
"Oh come on," he said when asked about that, questioning
what the Republican Party would even look like in the coming
years.
Trump disputed the results of the November election and
skipped Biden's inauguration.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason; editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)