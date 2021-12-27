Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News Economy & Forex 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements

12/27/2021 | 11:45am EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he would support an effort to shorten COVID-19 quarantine requirements for those who test positive for the novel coronavirus if U.S. health authorities recommend such a change.

U.S. health authorities currently recommend a 10-day quarantine period for most Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but last week said healthcare workers who contract the virus can return to work after seven days of isolation. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Chris Gallagher; editing by Susan Heavey)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS