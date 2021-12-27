Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on
Monday he would support an effort to shorten COVID-19 quarantine
requirements for those who test positive for the novel
coronavirus if U.S. health authorities recommend such a change.
U.S. health authorities currently recommend a 10-day
quarantine period for most Americans who test positive for
COVID-19 but last week said healthcare workers who contract the
virus can return to work after seven days of isolation.
