Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and Road

NEW CASTLE, Del., March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have
an infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road
initiative.
"I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar
initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those
communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden
told reporters.
The Belt and Road initiative is China's flagship campaign to
build infrastructure across Asia, linking it to Europe.
