Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

09/09/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception for the Democratic National Committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Doina Chiacu)


