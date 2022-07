JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will make a decision soon on whether to declare a federal climate emergency.

Biden said he has not spoken with Senator Joe Manchin since the apparent collapse of Senate talks on an environmental bill involving the conservative Democratic lawmaker, whose support was critical in the evenly divided Senate. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)