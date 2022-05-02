Log in
News: Latest News
Biden says he will meet with parents of missing reporter on Monday

05/02/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he would meet on Monday with the parents of Austin Tice, who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Doina Chiacu)


© Reuters 2022
