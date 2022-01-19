Log in
Biden says it's appropriate for Fed to recalibrate support for U.S. economy

01/19/2022 | 04:21pm EST
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was appropriate for the Federal Reserve to recalibrate the support it provides to the U.S. economy, given the strength of the recovery and recent price increases.

"Given the strength of our economy and recent price increases, it's appropriate, as ... Fed Chairman (Jerome) Powell has indicated, to recalibrate the support that is now necessary," Biden told a news conference.

He also called on the U.S. Senate to confirm his recent nominations for key roles on the Federal Reserve Board "without any further delay." (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.40% 0.72124 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.36147 Delayed Quote.0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.79943 Delayed Quote.1.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.1343 Delayed Quote.0.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.013432 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.24% 0.67853 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
