WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday it was a mistake for him to use the term "bullseye" in reference to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, according to an excerpt of an interview with NBC News.

Biden told donors in a private call several days before Trump was shot by a gunman that "it's time to put Trump in a bullseye," according to a Politico report.

