Biden says 'price increases still too high'

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
admitted on Wednesday that his administration still had "more
work to do with price increases still too high" even as he
stated that there was progress made in slowing the rate of price
rises.
His statement was released by the White House after U.S.
consumer prices increased solidly in December, culminating in
the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades.
"We are making progress in slowing the rate of price
increases. At the same time, this report underscores that we
still have more work to do, with price increases still too high
and squeezing family budgets," Biden said.
In the 12 months through December, the consumer price index
surged 7%. That was the biggest year-on-year increase since June
1982 and followed a 6.8% rise in November.
The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday followed
on the heels of data last Friday showing that the labor market
was at or near maximum employment.
White House economic adviser Brian Deese said later on
Wednesday that supply chain challenges manifested themselves
more than people had anticipated as he addressed questions about
a rise in inflation.
"We've seen a number of unanticipated outcomes," Deese told
reporters in a briefing. Price inflation is a "global
phenomenon," he said, one that is connected to the COVID-19
pandemic and related supply chain challenges that have evolved.
Deese said the Biden administration plans to take additional
steps this month to attempt to further ease bottlenecks at
ports. He said most forecasters expect prices to moderate over
the course of 2022.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Jeff Mason in
Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)